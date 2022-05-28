Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

