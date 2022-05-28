UBS Group Reiterates €4.15 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.41) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.30) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.72) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.26) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.40) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AF stock opened at €1.77 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.99. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.59).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

