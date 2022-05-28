UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

