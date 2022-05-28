Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.95.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.93. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
