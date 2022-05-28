Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.95.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.93. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

