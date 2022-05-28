Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $475.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.95.
ULTA stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
