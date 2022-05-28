Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $475.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.95.

ULTA stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

