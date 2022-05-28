Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $441,756.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

