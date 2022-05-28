Uni-President China Holdings Ltd to Issue Dividend of $6.51 (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 6.5096 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPCHY opened at $86.33 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.