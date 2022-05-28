UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.74) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.77) to €11.70 ($12.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.68) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.49) to €14.60 ($15.53) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.79 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

