Unifty (NIF) Reaches Market Cap of $27.77 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Unifty has a total market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $79,456.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.99 or 0.00055545 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.07 or 0.03905681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00512889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.