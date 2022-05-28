Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $386.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $335.02 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.