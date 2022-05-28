Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,921,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,640,000 after purchasing an additional 161,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
