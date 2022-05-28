UniMex Network Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $1.47 million and $25,131.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.79 or 0.02269311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00509487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,184,877 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

