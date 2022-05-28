United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. 7,252,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 25.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

