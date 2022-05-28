United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $263.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $236.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.78.

UTHR opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.89. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

