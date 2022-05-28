USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,535,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,628 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 441,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,028 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

