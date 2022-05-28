USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.14 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day moving average is $284.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

