UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on USER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $1,707,432.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 361,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,796.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 276,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,797. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

