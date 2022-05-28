Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $19.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,793,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,804,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. Equities analysts predict that Vale will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

