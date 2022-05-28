Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $22.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

