Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.20.

Get Vallourec alerts:

VLOWY stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.62. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Vallourec had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.