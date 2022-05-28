Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,979,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 86,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

