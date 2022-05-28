Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will announce $451.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.27 million. Vectrus posted sales of $470.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million.

VEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Vectrus news, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Howell acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vectrus by 675.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vectrus by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vectrus by 20.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 79,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,593. The company has a market cap of $408.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

