Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,141,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,922,000 after purchasing an additional 365,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after purchasing an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEEV opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average is $222.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

