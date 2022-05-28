Vega Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.41 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00004604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 16,820,110 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

