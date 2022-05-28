Velo Price Tops $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $35.63 million and $132,425.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velo has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

