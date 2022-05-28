Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OEZVY stock remained flat at $$18.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Verbund has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

