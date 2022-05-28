Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.15

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.15 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.15 ($0.29), with a volume of 33012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.55.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

