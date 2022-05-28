Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,293.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -730.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

