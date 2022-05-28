Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VERI traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $8.27. 535,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $298.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Veritone has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The company had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $187,055. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Veritone by 3,267.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 407,771 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Veritone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

