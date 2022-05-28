Verso Token (VSO) Market Cap Tops $10.49 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.79 or 0.03697754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00515593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.