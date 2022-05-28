Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,879.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,879.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00218332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006593 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

