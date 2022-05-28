Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.