Viberate (VIB) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Viberate (VIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $244,356.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

