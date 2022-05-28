VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Down 52.6% in May

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CEY stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
