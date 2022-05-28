VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Down 52.6% in May

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CEY stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CEY Get Rating ) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

