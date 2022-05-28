Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.84.

VIPS stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,449,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

