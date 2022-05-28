Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.88. 4,897,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,933. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

