Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vivos stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get Vivos alerts:

Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.