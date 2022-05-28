Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vivos stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
Vivos Company Profile
