VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of VMW traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VMware by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cross Research decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

