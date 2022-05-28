Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 146 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.84) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

