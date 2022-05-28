Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $5.72. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 168,603 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 224.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $113,243. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.