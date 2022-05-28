Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 161,806 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 161,806 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 4.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Salesforce worth $968,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,883,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,221,645. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

