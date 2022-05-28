Vulcan Value Partners LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 984,385 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 4.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $799,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 8,509,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,798. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

