W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.