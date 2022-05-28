WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WKME has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $308,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

