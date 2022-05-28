Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,467. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

