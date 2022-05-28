Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HCI Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HCI Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCI stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $698.68 million, a PE ratio of -181.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

