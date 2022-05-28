Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

