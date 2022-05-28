Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.77. 1,335,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,198. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

