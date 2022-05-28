Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,710,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,726,324. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

