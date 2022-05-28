Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.72 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 2,711,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

